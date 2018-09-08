New images released of deadly charter bus crash in New Mexico

Three people were killed and dozens were injured; no charges have been filed.
0:30 | 08/09/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for New images released of deadly charter bus crash in New Mexico
And dramatic new images of a deadly charter bus crash in New Mexico. The dash cam video showing the bus driver's reaction. After colliding with the corps already involved in an accident. On interstate 45 last month the bus you see it there than flipping onto its side a passenger helping calm down the driver when they get hit yet again. Yeah. Oh yeah. Right there three people were killed in this accident. Dozens injured no charges have been filed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

