New images show severe storms striking middle school

More
The powerful winds destroyed the back wall of the gym and three children had to be taken to the hospital.
1:23 | 01/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New images show severe storms striking middle school

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"The powerful winds destroyed the back wall of the gym and three children had to be taken to the hospital.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68280052","title":"New images show severe storms striking middle school","url":"/WNT/video/images-show-severe-storms-striking-middle-school-68280052"}