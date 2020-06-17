Now Playing: Bakery gives away over 1,000 cakes to seniors missing graduation

Now Playing: Woman arrested for not wearing mask in NY subway to sue police for $10 million

Now Playing: Aunt Jemima changes its longstanding brand

Now Playing: Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick may take the field

Now Playing: Investigation into helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Now Playing: New virus outbreaks across the US

Now Playing: White House discusses concerns with John Bolton’s book

Now Playing: Pride in 2020: A glimmer of hope in a trying year

Now Playing: Celebrating LGBT Supreme Court decision around the nation

Now Playing: Breaking down landmark LGBT employment decision

Now Playing: How ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Say Her Name' gave a voice to black trans woman

Now Playing: Momentous Supreme Court decision bans LGBT employment discrimination

Now Playing: John Bolton believes Putin thinks he can play President Trump ‘like a fiddle’

Now Playing: Front-line advocates speak on the life of Aimee Stephens

Now Playing: Rayshard Brooks’ family reacts to ex-officer being charged with felony murder

Now Playing: How a Chinese American nurse cared for her sick father while coping with xenophobia

Now Playing: How a trucker is helping fellow truckers stay safe on the road

Now Playing: 'Groom-A-Long' showcases celebs and pet grooming tips while under lockdown