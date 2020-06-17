Impromptu National Anthem duet at virtual commencement

More
Madisen Hallberg was joined by Onry, a trained opera singer, during her commencement ceremony for Portland State University.
1:47 | 06/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Impromptu National Anthem duet at virtual commencement

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:47","description":"Madisen Hallberg was joined by Onry, a trained opera singer, during her commencement ceremony for Portland State University. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71309343","title":"Impromptu National Anthem duet at virtual commencement","url":"/WNT/video/impromptu-national-anthem-duet-virtual-commencement-71309343"}