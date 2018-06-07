Indiana AG faces calls to resign over sexual misconduct allegations

More
The rising Republican star denied allegations that he allegedly groped four women at a bar.
0:22 | 07/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Indiana AG faces calls to resign over sexual misconduct allegations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56415485,"title":"Indiana AG faces calls to resign over sexual misconduct allegations ","duration":"0:22","description":"The rising Republican star denied allegations that he allegedly groped four women at a bar. ","url":"/WNT/video/indiana-ag-faces-calls-resign-sexual-misconduct-allegations-56415485","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.