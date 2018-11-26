Indianapolis first responders recue homeowner's dog, Lady

More
Fire Department Captain Eric Bannister and Operations Chief Rick Duncan, responded to a fire and saved a dog with an oxygen mask.
1:06 | 11/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Indianapolis first responders recue homeowner's dog, Lady

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59430996,"title":"Indianapolis first responders recue homeowner's dog, Lady","duration":"1:06","description":"Fire Department Captain Eric Bannister and Operations Chief Rick Duncan, responded to a fire and saved a dog with an oxygen mask.","url":"/WNT/video/indianapolis-responders-recue-homeowners-dog-lady-59430996","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.