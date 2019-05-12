Industrial fire triggers emergency air-quality alerts in Arkansas town

The blaze at a Styrofoam factory threw a huge plume of smoke into the air over Bentonville; students at local schools were ordered to stay inside but no injuries were reported.
0:13 | 12/05/19

Industrial fire triggers emergency air-quality alerts in Arkansas town

