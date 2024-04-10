Inflation rose sharply in March, undoing progress in lowering prices

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that consumer prices rose 3.5% in March, accelerating from the previous month and reversing progress on curbing inflation.

April 10, 2024

