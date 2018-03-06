Transcript for More information has leaked from the 20-page memo written by Trump's legal team

We begin with the stunning new claim from president trump's personal attorney. Ramping up thellenge to th Russia investigation. Rudy giui saying that even if the president would be fo guilty of a crime, he could pardon H. Coming after we learn of a memo the ident's legal team wrote, saying he't be found guilty of obction of Stice. The president's team also speaking out on why he can't be forced to testify. Here's Tara Palmeri at the whose. Reporter: Tonight, the shocking suggemade by one of trump's lead attorneys about scope of thesident's powers. Do you and the president's rneys believe pr has the power to pardon himself? S not, but he probably does. Reporter: Rudulas responding after a St sent to the special counsel leaked to "The new yorme in it, trump's lawyers claim that the president can't be guilty of obstructing justice, and S the authority to terminate the case. While Giuliani said a self-pardon may be legal, he acknowledged it would come a high polal price. The president of the united States pardoningseld just be unthinkable and it would -- it would lead to probably an immediate impeachment. Reporter: Giuliani serving notice if Mueller attempts to subpoena E president estify about Russian collusion or obstion, they will figt ouin court. A president can go before a judge and say it's for purposes of harassmen it's unnecessa R: Expertsre skeptical of whether the broad presidential powers laid out trump's legal team are valid. Theion that suddenly obstruction of justice is not something a president can ever doa radical theory. Reporr:ight, more revelations from that 20-page secret memo.for the first time, trump's attorneys admit the president dictated the initial RESE ouhis son dojunior's meeting with a Russian attorney months before thtion. ING the white hohad eviously denied. He certainly didn't dictate, bu, like I said, he weighed in. Repr: When asked about this, Giuliani used S an example for why the president shouldn't go before muel dictated it. I meahihe reason you don'let the president testify. If, ow, every -- recollection keeps changing, or we're not even ask question and somebody makes an assumption. Tara, the president tweeting to attacking the for forming him there ING up to the election. Reporteom, the prest is accusing the justice departmef being unfair. Heaid the should have told him were investigating fort. Distng himself from his former campaign manager, saying have nevehired him if he knew. Thankyou. Next to the hunt for a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.