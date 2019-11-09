-
Now Playing: 2 Navy aviators die in crash after ejecting from fighter jet near Key West
-
Now Playing: Texas oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at 91
-
Now Playing: Purdue Pharma reaches tentative deal to settle Oxycontin lawsuits
-
Now Playing: Patriots stand by Antonio Brown amid sexual assault lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Driver arrested after nearly hitting student exiting bus
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren to debate side-by-side for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Families in Upper Midwest bracing for 2nd night of severe storms
-
Now Playing: Honoring the victims and the families forever changed on 9/11
-
Now Playing: 1 injured in small plane crash in Florida
-
Now Playing: 2 people on board killed in cargo plane crash in Ohio
-
Now Playing: GM recall warns about possible problem with power-assist brakes
-
Now Playing: Driver arrested after terrifying close call during school bus dropoff
-
Now Playing: Jet makes emergency landing after striking geese at takeoff
-
Now Playing: White House moves to ban certain e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: 5 workers stabbed with pocket knife in Florida: Police
-
Now Playing: DNA identifies suspect in 1972 cold case
-
Now Playing: NASA's Johnson Space Center sparks space race excitement
-
Now Playing: Man lied about heroic efforts in El Paso shooting
-
Now Playing: How should 9/11 be remembered?
-
Now Playing: Tamron Hall on motherhood and getting fired from ‘Today’