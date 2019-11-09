1 injured in small plane crash in Florida

According to Boca Raton police, the plane crashed in a parking lot adjacent to one of the hangars shortly after takeoff.
0:12 | 09/11/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 injured in small plane crash in Florida
And this scare at the airport in Boca Raton Florida two people injured when their small plane crashed. Shortly after takeoff skidding past the hangars maintenance worker standing right there the pilot reported a problem before trying to return to the airport.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

