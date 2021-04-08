Transcript for 3 injured in Tennessee workplace shooting

look inside the workplace shooting near Nashville that left three people wounded and the assailant dead. Police releasing video of the gunman opening fire outside and the frantic 911 calls for help. Police body camera video also showing the gunman's fatal encounter with officers. Here's ABC's Alex Perez. Reporter: An investigation underway in Nashville tonight after a horrifying shooting at this smile direct manufacturing facility Tuesday, just as employees were changing shifts. Authorities releasing this video identifying the gunman as an employee, 22-year-old Antonio king. He seemingly was reporting for work, but with him, as he reported for work, was this Glock semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine and for some reason, he opened fire. Reporter: Frantic calls to 911 describing the gunman's rage. He's got multiple clips in his sling pack. Because he keeps replenishing bullets. I probably heard 20 rounds. Reporter: Fellow employees terrified, scrambling for cover. We cleared the office area, and we're trying to clear people in the parking lot. People seeking shelter in between the vehicles. Reporter: Security guards in the building firing back, keeping king at bay, forcing him outside. Within minutes, Nashville police on the scene, pursuing the suspect, who appears to ignore commands. Do not move! Drop the weapon! Drop the weapon! Drop it now! Reporter: As king appears to raise the weapon, officers open fire, king dropping to the ground. They then rush to render aid. King later died at the hospital. Workers here in disbelief. I don't know how this happened. I'm surprised how this thing happened. Reporter: And whit, three people inside the facility were injured. The exact motive remains under investigation, but king's family did release a statement saying he suffered from mental illness. Whit? Alex Perez with that disturbing video, thank you. Now to the Navy S.E.A.L.

