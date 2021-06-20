Transcript for Several injuries after hot air balloon crash near Denver

To the "Index." And the hot air balloon crash south of Denver. Three people were injured when the balloon went down at the Chatfield reservoir. Authorities believe the balloon was brought down by a strong gust of wind. The victims are all expected to recover. The teenager attacked by a bear in the smoky mountains. Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was attacked while sleeping in her hammock at a campsite in the great smoky mountains national park in Tennessee. She suffered multiple injuries, including cuts to her head. The bear was euthanized. The girl is in stable condition. And the U.S. Navy opening fire on one of its newest aircraft carriers. The Navy firing explosives at the uss Gerald R. Ford. The blast is the equivalent of a 3.9 magnitude earthquake. The test is designed to determine whether the carrier can take a hit during battle. The Navy is calling it a success.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.