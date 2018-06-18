Transcript for A look inside the country's biggest immigration-processing facility

immigration. At to do about it, and how to do it humanely. The childrenow seen in cages wh can be H crying as they're pulled away from their parents. Night, the images now seen across this country and world. The prent doublingn on his zero Toler policy. Children whoseents have crosd the border illegally are being sepad from them. And tonight, righthere, the children in those cages. Our correspondent ag the white house just moments ago, have you seen Tse image? The white house sg no, we haven't, but we treat the chil well. You're about to see the newly obtained audio of the children in those moments. Abc'sarcus Moore taking us inside the largest immigration processing center on the border.he's in Texas tonight. Orter: Tonight, for the first me, the country is getting a look inside the counts biggest immigration processing center. And these new images have become a ash point over the trump administration's zero tolerance policy, calling for parents and their children to be separated if the parents have crossed the border illegally. The er patrol takin us inside where 1,100 men, women D children are being held, detained in these cages. So M of the youngest faces behi the metal fencing. Ildren seen sleeping under Mylar blankets. And tonight, what child advocates are calling ex excruciating audio. In a recording obtained by propublica, the desperate sobbing ofldren can be heard during a recent separation. You C hear children calling formamand papa. In T audio, you can also H a border patrol agent in what appears to be a reference to all of the crying. Late today, congressman Joaquin Castro listened to the audio with us. So, this is purported audio a separation. Yeah, and you see T brutality there and the severe emotionalkids are experien. And -- the president should not be using these kids as lever to get a borderall or whatever he'sing to do. Reporter: A bc news has reportedt separated children are sent to foster care, or more than 100helters acro the countrke this one. Parents sayy're not told where or if they see themgain. Today, amid growing pressure and tests across the cotry, ident trump's homeland security secretary, kirn Nielsen, defended the po reading from a statement. "We will not apologize R doing our job. We have sworn to do this job. This administration has a simple message. If you cross the border illegally, we will prosecute you. Reporter: Insisted the children in those image are well C for. We operate accordi to some of the highest standards in the coy. We provide food, Medi educn and all needs that T child requ. Reporter: And tonight, ABC news hearing from aormer worker of one of those shelters, thisime in Arizona, who say the system is overwhelmed. He quit hisob becau he was disturby what he was seeing. These are people making minimum wage. And they're dealingh an increasingraumatized group ofkids. And Marcus Moore joining us now outside one of those elters. Marcus, the American academy of pediatrics I weighing in on thimpact of the child? Reporter: That's right, David. Th head of thatanization visited aer in Texas, a sayshe separations are a form of child abuse. Now, david,tonight, shes arguing that the focus should be on thechildren's welfare, nt politics. Marcus ore, thank you. And it's not just America' pediatricians,

