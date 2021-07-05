Transcript for A look inside Texas migrant children's center at the border

Many children are not in school full-time with parents juggling child care issues. Next to the unaccompanied children in Texas. Children taking turns sleeping on the floor. Tonight, what does it look like now? Here's our chief national correspondent Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight a look inside the border patrol's controversial Donna facility, where until just last month there was dangerous overcrowding. In the last 24 hours, journalists finally allowed to see conditions for themselves. We saw children as young as 4 years old still sleeping on the floor, but conditions there have improved significantly. Here at Donna, the number of migrant children and teens down from its April 2nd peak of about 3,700, when it was so overcrowded, kids wrapped in those foils blankets were forced to take turns sleeping on the floor. Today just 343 in custody. The dhs secretary touring the facility today, saying children are now only here for about 24 hours on average, down from an average of nearly six days in April. The challenge remains. It is not behind us. But our plan of execution is well under way, and the results are compelling. Reporter: Yet significant challenges remain. One thing that we were told that was pretty shocking is that as long as they're in there, nobody is tested for covid. Migrant kids are covid tested just before being transferred from here to shelters run by health and human services. And the number of children in HHS care waiting to be placed with relatives or sponsors has more than doubled sincemarch to over 21,000. Many of those shelters set up in just the past two months, some of them in converted convention centers, which some critics are calling inadequate. I'm in touch with some families of kids who are stuck in these facilities now for increasing periods of time, and what they're saying are the kids are desperate. Reporter: David, officials here tell us they've been able T streamline the process here for two reasons. One, officials here have become more proficient at processing these children months into this crisis. But also the government has opened so many more of those long-term shelters, relieving a lot of the pressure from facilities like this one. David? Matt Gutman reporting tonight. Our thanks to Matt.

