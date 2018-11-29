Transcript for The interrogation video of Chris Watts

Next tonight, to the video never seen before. The chilling confession of that Colorado father who pleaded for the return of his pregnant wife and his young daughters, even though authorities say he had already killed them. Chris Watts is heard at first telling investigators that it was his wife who killed their daughters. Investigators say lying as he said he killed her then out of rage. ABC's Clayton Sandell tonight with the video. Reporter: This is the moment Chris Watts finally admits to murder. I just felt such anger, that nothing -- I didn't feel anything. Okay. All right. But if she did nothing, nothing bugged me. Reporter: Telling his dad in August he strangled his wife shanann in a rage because he claims she murdered their two young daughters as their marriage was imploding. I could see like, she was on top of cece. What, choking her, or -- did she kill them? They were -- they were blue. Both of them? Yeah. She choked both of them to death? I freaked out and did the same thing to Her. Reporter: But investigators say that claim was a lie. That he killed shanann and his daughters Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4. Are you Chris? Yes. Reporter: Video and audio evidence released today shows Watts letting police into their fredrik, Colorado, home when they were first reported missing. Chris, did she drive her car from the airport? No, Nicki dropped her off. Reporter: Officers and dogs searching every room for clues. But investigators say Watts knew they were already dead, having just returned from dumping their bodies at a remote oil field. Why take the bodies out of the house and bury them? I was scared. I didn't know what else to do. Reporter: Watts admitted to having an affair with a coworker, keeping photos of her hidden on a secret app on his phone. Watts pleaded guilty to all three murders and last week he was sentenced. He'll spend the rest of his life in prison.

