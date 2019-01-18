Investigation begins into car accident involving Prince Philip

The 97-year-old was pulled unhurt from the window of his overturned vehicle after he crashed into another car, carrying two women and a baby, near the queen's Sandringham estate.
1:07 | 01/18/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigation begins into car accident involving Prince Philip

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

