Investigation continues into deaths of 3 American tourists in Bahamas

Officials have identified the three tourists who died, and one who was hospitalized, at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma. Authorities said all four reported feeling ill the night before.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live