Investigation underway for 2 Army soldiers found dead over New Year’s holiday

Army officials are investigating the deaths of Staff Sgt. Jessica Mitchell, 30, and Pvt. Asia Graham, 19, in separate incidents.
1:24 | 01/04/21

