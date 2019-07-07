-
Now Playing: 23 injured in explosion at Florida shopping center
-
Now Playing: 'Multiple patients' in explosion at Florida shopping center: Officials
-
Now Playing: Multi-millionaire accused of sex trafficking is arrested at NJ airport: Sources
-
Now Playing: Southern California faces thousands of aftershocks after 2 strong quakes last week
-
Now Playing: Team USA are role models and inspire millions of fans
-
Now Playing: 7 people killed in chain reaction accident on a Georgia highway
-
Now Playing: Investigators work hard to find the cause for Florida shopping center explosion
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses report detailing horrible conditions inside migrant holding centers
-
Now Playing: Dangerous weather marks an end to the holiday weekend
-
Now Playing: 'Like living a dream': New citizens reflect on July 4th oath ceremonies
-
Now Playing: Brandi Chastain cheers on Women's World Cup
-
Now Playing: 'Biggest asset Joe Biden has is Donald Trump': Matthew Dowd
-
Now Playing: Why Texas isn't a swing state -- yet : FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: Financier arrested for sex trafficking: Sources
-
Now Playing: 3 stabbed, more than a dozen injured in stampede at Chicago's Navy Pier
-
Now Playing: Trump's approval ratings on the rise
-
Now Playing: Daredevil hopes to make history
-
Now Playing: Arizona police officers asked to leave Starbucks
-
Now Playing: US faces Netherlands in World Cup final
-
Now Playing: Kevin Spacey heading back to court