Iowa teen found dead after running away from home

Police found the body of 13-year-old Corey Brown nearly a week after he ran away from home in below-freezing temperatures; no foul play suspected.
0:15 | 01/28/19

Transcript for Iowa teen found dead after running away from home
From Marshall town I would tonight police have now found the body of a thirteen year old Corey brown nearly a week after he ran away from home in a snowstorm. They say he been fighting with his parents for taking away soulful his body was found less than a mile and a half away and below freezing temperatures.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

