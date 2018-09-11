Transcript for ISIS claims responsibility for deadly knife attack in Melbourne

We should know tomorrow. And we're following a terror attack overseas, a pickup truck burning in flames. Here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: This pickup truck ablaze, as terror comes to the streets of Australia's second largest city. Authorities say the driver jumps out and immediately begins attacking people with a knife. Three people are stabbed, one fatally. We saw a guy running across the tram tracks, and the police running backwards. And then we hard a gunshot. Reporter: As hundreds watch, police shoot the man. He later dies from his wounds. The incident now described as an act of terror. And tonight, ISIS is claiming the killer was one of its soldiers. But so far, there is no evidence to prove it. David? Pierre, thank you. And there is still much more ahead on "World news tonight"

