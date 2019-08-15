Israel denies entry to Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib after pressure from Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement denying the congresswomen entry that their "intent is to hurt Israel" hours after Trump tweeted about the women visiting the country.
2:32 | 08/15/19

Transcript for Israel denies entry to Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib after pressure from Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

