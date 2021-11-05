Israel, Hamas escalate deadly confrontations

More
Tensions escalated in Jerusalem on Tuesday after Israel unleashed airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, while the militant group Hamas launched hundreds of rockets at the holy city.
2:50 | 05/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Israel, Hamas escalate deadly confrontations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:50","description":"Tensions escalated in Jerusalem on Tuesday after Israel unleashed airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, while the militant group Hamas launched hundreds of rockets at the holy city.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77630752","title":"Israel, Hamas escalate deadly confrontations","url":"/WNT/video/israel-hamas-escalate-deadly-confrontations-77630752"}