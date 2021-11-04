Jackson County, Mo., to review crash involving former Chiefs coach Britt Reid

More
The crash took place last February and left a young girl critically injured.
0:18 | 04/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jackson County, Mo., to review crash involving former Chiefs coach Britt Reid

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"The crash took place last February and left a young girl critically injured.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76999550","title":"Jackson County, Mo., to review crash involving former Chiefs coach Britt Reid","url":"/WNT/video/jackson-county-mo-review-crash-involving-chiefs-coach-76999550"}