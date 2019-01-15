Jake Patterson's family breaks silence

The grandfather of the suspect in Jayme Closs' kidnapping and her parents' murder says the family is heartbroken, calling his grandson's alleged actions "gut wrenching."
1:51 | 01/15/19

Comments
