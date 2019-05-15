Transcript for 'James Bond' actor injured on set

And an onset injury involving James Bond actor Daniel Cragg they're filming of Bob 45 has been suspended. After Creag fell while sprinting for seemed to make a reportedly hurting his ankle the bond star flown to the US for X rays he's well known for performing many of his own stunts he's been injured before Goucher will be back on the set soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.