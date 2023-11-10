Jan. 6 suspect under arrest in New Jersey

The subject of a widespread manhunt, Gregory Yetman, surrendered to authorities in Middlesex County after he ran into the woods when police and FBI arrived at his home to arrest him on Wednesday.

November 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live