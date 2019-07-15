Transcript for Jeffrey Epstein is 'a scary person to have walking the streets': Accuser

Next tonight here, accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein coming face-to-face with two of his alleged victims in court today, telling the judge that Epstein remains a threat and should not be allowed out on bail. And what prosecutors said they found in his safe. Tom llamas was in the courtroom. Reporter: Surrounded by their lawyers and a crush of cameras, two of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers went to court to try to make sure he doesn't get bail. Courtney wild telling the judge Epstein is, quote, "A scary person to have walking the streets." If you're a victim of sexual abuse, your voice should be heard -- period. Reporter: Annie farmer told the judge she was 16 when she met Epstein in New York. He then paid for her to travel to New Mexico, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her on his sprawling estate called zorro ranch. The millionaire has been charged with sex trafficking of minors. This was as commercial a sex trafficking operation as you can imagine. Reporter: He pleaded not guilty, hoping for bail. But today, his argument that he Reese not a flight risk took a hit when pros you cue or thes say during the raid of his mansion they discovered inside of a locked safe, quote, piles of cash, dozens of diamonds and and expired foreign passport with Epstein's picture but a different name and a stated rez debs in Saudi Arabia. And David, the judge said he looked into 1 cases involving a range of crimes against minors, and the defendants in each case were denied bail. When the defense said in court Epstein had not committed a sexual crime in 15 years and he's not, quote, an out of control rapist, the judge fired back, how do you know? The judge will decide this Thursday if Epstein gets bail.

