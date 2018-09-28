Transcript for 'Jeopardy' contestant proposes to girlfriend of 10 years during show

Brand Power. Helping you buy be. Finally tonighthere, Alex, what's marriage proposal it was an epi jeopa started out like any other. Whaispt? Good. Reporter: Buttestant Michael pa had a surprquestion of his meone nd ask MARIA shafr right E. Who imaria? Where is she? Oh hello, a! If she womake me a inner today and marry me. ll you marry me? Yes, ofrse. Respondedoo was about S have answer to at righafter thisommercial break.hat is is yes. Michael telling us tonight the pral was a Sr of the momention made W he was in the "Green ." Where contestants wait. People thatjeopardy asked holong we were togr. I told them 10 years. She said I it about time to put a on it! And I waliyou know WHA I should ask her tonight! Reporter: He did. T Chae onime jeopardy and won. Hame in cond.she said ??????

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.