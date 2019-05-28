Transcript for 'Jeopardy James' less than $300,000 from Ken Jennings' record

Finally tonight, Ken Jenning has been so supportive of "Jeopardy!" James, but is there anything getting to him? There's a reason they now call him "Jeopardy!" James. If you're going to beat him and replace him as "Jeopardy!" Champion, you had better bring your a-game. Reporter: He's been bringing his. James, start us. Reporter: Last night, he made it 28 straight wins. James? What is call me? Yes. James? What is the gilded age? Right. Reporter: He's now surpassed $2 million, only Ken Jennings has done that. And James is now less than $300,000 away from Ken Jennings' record. Ken? What's the Trojan horse? Reporter: Tonight, Ken rooting for James, too. For 15 years I have thought somebody was going to make a run at this record. What I did not expect is that somebody could make a run at the cash record in, like, a third of the time. Reporter: But is there anything that bothers him about this? You know what bothers me is when I hear people say "Jeopardy!" James. I'm like, no, no, no. I'm that guy. You can't put "Jeopardy!" In front of his name! Reporter: And here's how he answered when Amy robach asked him this. How would you feel about at one point you facing off with James? You know, the thing is, it's been 15 years for me, you know, we'll never know how babe Ruth and hank Aaron would have played at the same time, because they were decades apart, you know, like, can I have my 2004 brain back if I play this guy? He did say, though, he thought he could hold his own. We'll see. I'm David Muir. Hope to see you tomorrow.

