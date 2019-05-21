Transcript for 'Jeopardy James' returns to game show after 2-week hiatus

Finally tonight, he's still going. James? What is talo? Right. Reporter: He's back. 34-year-old "Jeopardy!" James returning after a two-week hiatus. He holds the top 12 spots in the most money won in a sing P episode of "Jeopardy!." He's good. Reporter: No debating that. Last night, James winning his 23rd consecutive game. $89,229 and now, a new total. Reporter: $1,780,237. James? What is C.S. Lewis? Right. Reporter: And tonight, he is just one spot behind Ken Jennings. Ken? What's the Trojan horse? Reporter: Ken writing in "The Washington post" over the weekend, I'm the only person alive who knows first-hand how difficult it is to do what Holzhauer is doing, and that's why I'm rooting him own. To break his own record. No one would be more excited than me if that were actually going to happen. Reporter: "Jeopardy!" James going for 24 straight wins tonight. We'll see tonight. Thank you for watching here on a Tuesday evening. I'm David Muir. Of course, I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

