Jersey City detective honored at funeral

More
Officers on foot, horseback and motorcycles lined up along the street as Detective Joseph Seals' coffin, draped with the American flag, arrived at Jersey City’s Saint Aedan's Church.
0:18 | 12/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jersey City detective honored at funeral

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Officers on foot, horseback and motorcycles lined up along the street as Detective Joseph Seals' coffin, draped with the American flag, arrived at Jersey City’s Saint Aedan's Church.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67788457","title":"Jersey City detective honored at funeral","url":"/WNT/video/jersey-city-detective-honored-funeral-67788457"}