The Israeli military has launched an open-ended operation to destroy what it said was a network of attack tunnels built by the Hezbollah militant group.

Russia, Iran say US 'crossed red lines' with strike on Syria

The airstrike on the Shayrat airbase with 59 tomahawk missiles sparked an unusual warning from Syria allies Russia, Iran and Hezbollah who said, "From now on we will respond to anyone, including America if it attacks Syria."