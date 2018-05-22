Jet attempting to land in Honduras goes off runway, cracks in 2

The plane, which took off from Austin, Texas, had six passengers on board; they are expected to survive.
1:47 | 05/22/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Jet attempting to land in Honduras goes off runway, cracks in 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

