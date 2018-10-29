Transcript for New jetliner crashes into Indonesia sea minutes after takeoff

night, and the devastating plane crash in Indonesia. All 189 onboard are feared dead tonight. The pilots calling for help just two to three minutes after takeoff and then plunging into the sea. Crews have been working around the clock, finding only small pieces of the plane. The jet was a new Boeing 737, one of the most popular-selling American jets. This plane flying for just two months. Here's our aviation correspondent David Kerley tonight. Reporter: Tonight, evidence of the disaster is being pulled from the java sea. Parts of the brand new jetliner, I.D.S, cell phones and human remains. But so far, Indonesian divers have been unable to find the bulk of the 737 fuselage. The jetliner left Jakarta just before 6:30 this morning for an hour-ten flight to an island. The pilot reportedly asking to return just two to three minutes after takeoff. Then, 13 minutes in, the plane disappears from radar. Its locating signal stopping abruptly, possibly suggesting a sudden catastrophic event. All this in a jet delivered just two months ago. This actually makes it more of a mystery. Why would a perfectly good airplane go down from 5,000 Pete? Reporter: The president of the low-cost carrier, lion air, says the jet had a technical issue on its last flight, but it was fixed before this morning's takeoff. The 737 max-8 now one of the best-selling jets in the U.S. Families of some of the 189 lost gathered at the airport for any news. And so let's bring in David Kerley with us live tonight, and David, I know authorities are not ruling out anything in this investigation, obviously including terrorism, the possibility, at least, at well. Reporter: Yes, David. Could have been a bomb, could have been something mechanical, as well. Boeing will be involved in the investigation. That company wants to know, is there something wrong with its 737. David? David Kerley tonight. David, thank you, as always.

