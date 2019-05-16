Jimmy Carter out of the hospital

The former president was released after undergoing surgery for a broken hip.
Transcript for Jimmy Carter out of the hospital
Former president Jimmy Carter is out of the hospital tonight after undergoing surgery for broken hip he plans to teaches regular Sunday school class. This weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

