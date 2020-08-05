Transcript for Jobless rate surges Great Depression levels

her husband, the senior advise earthquake Stephen Miller. Jon, thanks as always. The new numbers tonight -- unemployment now soaring to 14.7%. Tonight here, we are out across the country with family in food lines who never thought they would need this help. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: They come by the thousands, in every corner of the country, Americans out of work and now in need. Somebody trying to help us and get us through this crisis. Reporter: In just the last month, 20.5 million Americans losing their jobs. Unemployment surging to a rate not seen since the great depression. Behind those staggering numbers, millions of Americans on the brink of financial ruin. Frustration mounting for those who still can't get unemployment benefits. I ran out of patience with that. I'm still one of millions. I do understand that, but it's ridiculous. Reporter: Ed and Melissa hamlet in Louisiana have been trying to get benefits for over a month. Probably 95% of the time your calling you're not getting to speak to anyone at all. Reporter: Ed is also fighting lung cancer and now worries he won't be able to find a new job. You work for 20, 30 years to build up to where you can give your family a lifestyle that you're accustomed to now, and it's all just taken away. Reporter: In Florida, only 40% percent of people filing for unemployment benefits have seen them. Our Victor Oquendo is in Miami. The line for food here in Miami snakes around this entire parking lot. 1,500 meals given away to those who need them most. Many here tell me they still haven't received stimulus checks. Reporter: Around 20 million Americans still has not received their stimulus checks. The hardest hit industry? Leisure and hospitality. Nevada once one of the fastest growing economies. Las Vegas now dubbed ground zero for job loss. Its iconic strip shuttered. Casinos turned into food banks feeding thousands. With the aisles being cleared out, there's nothing left. So hopefully we'll be able to get some nonperishables here we so desperately need. Reporter: People tell me they have run out of money. Many people I spoke to want to they're looking for jobs, any job that will allow them to Friday for their family. Eva, thank you. On the front lines tonight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.