Transcript for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris ready for rematch at Democratic debate

Now, to the race for 2020 tonight, and a rematch of sorts. Tonight, with Joe Biden and kamala Harris on that debate stage. Harris took aim at Biden in the last debate weeks ago. Tonight, what Joe Biden is now saying will be different this time. ABC's Mary Bruce in Detroit again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, as Joe Biden and kamala Harris get ready for a rematch, a battle is on for the future of the democratic party. Democrats win when we run on real solutions, not impossible promises. When we run on things that are workable, not fairy-tale economics. I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running to the president of the United States just to talk about what we really can't do and shouldn't fight for. I don't get it. Reporter: Leading liberals Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders clashing with their centrist rivals over medicare for all. Medicare for all is comprehensive. It covers all health care needs for senior citizens. It will finally include dental care, hearing AIDS and eyeglasses. You don't know that, Bernie. Second of all -- I do know. I wrote the damn bill. Reporter: Moderates argue medicare for all could doom Democrats, because millions of Americans won't want to give up their private insurance. At the end of the day, I'm not going to support any plan that rips away quality health care from individuals. Reporter: But author Marianne Williamson declaring there are bigger issues at stake. If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I'm afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days. Reporter: Mayor Pete buttigieg with a warning across the aisle. If you are watching this at home and you are a Republican member of congress, consider the fact that when the sun sets on your career, you will be remembered for finding the courage to stand up to him or you continue to put party over country. Reporter: Tonight, round two. The pressure is on for Biden after his lackluster first debate, when Harris was on the attack. This time, Biden is promising, "I'm not going to be as polite." Mary Bruce with us in you've been speaking to Biden's campaign. So, what is the strategy tonight? Reporter: Well, Biden's team says he is hoping to focus on trump, but that he's learned his lesson here. I'm told he is not going to take any attacks lying down if his rivals take a swing at him tonight. Biden is going to swing right back. David? Here we go. Mary, thank you.

