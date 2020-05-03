Now Playing: Bloomberg gives address after ending campaign

Now Playing: Coronavirus cases linked to sick NY man jumps to 11

Now Playing: Demand rises for products that may help protect against coronavirus

Now Playing: 5 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in New York state

Now Playing: Mick Jagger appears in first film in nearly 20 years

Now Playing: Airline mechanic sentenced for sabotaging plane in Miami

Now Playing: Driver charged in alleged road-rage attack caught on video

Now Playing: Alex Trebek marks 1 year in pancreatic-cancer fight

Now Playing: Baby who had 2 open-heart surgeries smiles for 1st time

Now Playing: US Supreme Court hears key case on abortion rights

Now Playing: Joe Biden relishes stunning comeback on Super Tuesday

Now Playing: CDC broadens its guidelines for coronavirus testing

Now Playing: ABC News All Access: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Now Playing: Drone footage captures cracks and shattered ice sheets

Now Playing: What you need to know about COVID-19

Now Playing: Man charged in ambush shootings of NYPD officers in court

Now Playing: Arizona House approves ban on transgender female athletes

Now Playing: US forces launch airstrike on Taliban days after agreement

Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg suspends his presidential campaign