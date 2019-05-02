Transcript for Jogger recovering after mountain lion attack in Colorado

We turn next tonight to that jogger surviving a frightening mountain lion attack in Colorado. The jogger was mauled while running on a trail, fighting off the lion with his bare hands. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell now. I'm hiking on a trail. There's a mountain lion. Reporter: In the wild, like here in Montana, big cats can mean big trouble, especially if you don't see them coming. Hey! Back up! Reporter: And tonight near ft. Collins, Colorado, a jogger is recovering after telling officials he was attacked by a young mountain lion sneaking up from behind, biting his face and wrist. The jogger fought for his life, breaking free, then suffocating the lion using his hands, feet and rocks. Our veterinarians will take a look to determine if there was any kind of disease, if he was maybe starving. Reporter: Mountain lion attacks are extremely rare. Less than 20 people killed in a century. But with more people living and playing in their territory, encounters like these are more common. If you do ever come face to face, experts say, don't run. Raise your arms to look bigger. Turn and face the cat and talk firmly, and if you have to, fight back. Tonight, we're told that injured jogger is shaken, but doing okay, and more good news. The lion tested negative for rabies. David? Glad the runner is okay. Clayton, thank you.

