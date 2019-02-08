Transcript for John Ratcliffe withdraws from intelligence chief consideration

including aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated battery. David? Thank you. A major about face by president trump. He picked a Texas Republican congressman John Ratcliffe after the hearing with r0sh9 Mueller. So sfwhapd here is Kyra Phillips. Reporter: Congressman John Ratcliffe didn't even a make it as week as president trump's choice for director of national intelligence before the president pulled the plug. I asked him, I said, "Do you want to go through this for two or three months or want me to maybe do something else?" He thought about it. I said, "It's going to be rough." Reporter: Ratcliffe's nomination, embattled from the the president picked him just four days after the congressman lashed into Robert Mueller. Donald Trump is not above the law. He's not, but he damn sure shouldn't be below the law. Reporter: Democrats called Ratcliffe partisan and unqualified. The president is more interested in getting a loyalist than someone who will speak truth to power. Reporter: Republicans grew concerned as Ratcliffe's resume came under scrutiny. ABC news reporting the congressman falsely claimed to have prosecuted and "Convicted" people funneling money to terrorists. Republicans did express concern about Ratcliffe's experience, was that a deciding factor? No, I'll tell you what, I thought he would have had very good support I think he would have done fine, but it would have been a long, hard slog. Reporter: President trump has withdrawn at least 38 nominees requiring senate confirmation, including his picks for defense secretary, labor secretary, va secretary and U.N. Ambassador. Today he defended the vetting process. The vetting process for the white house is very good. You're part of the vetting process. You know? I give out a name to the press and they vet for me. We save a lot of money that way. Kyra Phillips live with us from the white house. President trump says he has a new short list for the director of intelligence. He says the vetting process he believes will be easier? Reporter: That's right. The president acknowledged to me when it comes to national intelligence, Ratcliff efrks wasn't in that world that much. The president also telling me he is now considering three very well known people for the job and that is vetting process won't be an issue because 2345i are already within the Intel community.

