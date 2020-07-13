Transcript for John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston dies at 57

and online at goodmorningamerica.com. And Kelly Preston passing away after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Here's Kelly Hartung. Reporter: Tonight, an outpouring of emotion for the death of actress Kelly Preston losing her private battle with breast cancer at 57 years old. She starred in a number of hits, including "Jerry Maguire." What was the deal when we first got together? Brutal truth. Remember? I think you added the brutal part. Reporter: Preston was diagnosed two years ago. Her husband of 29 years, John travolta, writing on Instagram, "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while." Reporter: This family losing their 16-year-old son Jett to a seizure in 2009. Tonight, her daughter Ella honoring her on social media, "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine." A family representative saying she chose to keep her battle private. Kaylee, thank you. When we come back tonight,

