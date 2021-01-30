Johnson & Johnson announce effective single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

More
The company said that their vaccine was 66% effective at preventing the virus, but 85% effective at preventing severe cases. If approved, it would be the third vaccine available in the U.S.
5:06 | 01/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Johnson & Johnson announce effective single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:06","description":"The company said that their vaccine was 66% effective at preventing the virus, but 85% effective at preventing severe cases. If approved, it would be the third vaccine available in the U.S.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75572093","title":"Johnson & Johnson announce effective single-dose COVID-19 vaccine","url":"/WNT/video/johnson-johnson-announce-effective-single-dose-covid-19-75572093"}