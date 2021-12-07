Transcript for Johnson & Johnson vaccine possibly linked to rare nerve condition: CDC

to have with us here and we begin tonight with news on two of the vaccines in this country and on this troubling delta variant. We're going to break down where it's spreading. First, though, the new fda warning about the Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine, warning of a very rare nerve condition. The CDC reporting about 100 cases under investigation. That's out of about 13 million Johnson & Johnson shots. Tonight, pfizer is meeting with federal health authorities after suggesting millions of Americans might soon need a booster shot, a third shot. You'll remember last week the CDC saying pfizer got ahead of itself. Tonight, Dr. Fauci on whether this is, in fact, a possibility. Israel moving forward with that booster. Tonight, cases are up in at least 10% in 25 states, half the and in 17 of those states, hospital admissions are up 10%, as well. In fact, in the last month alone, new cases of covid, the majority fueled by the delta variant, up more than 51% in this country. Tonight, we have new reporting on why the fda is issuing that new warning on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. We're also monitoring this meeting between pfizer and federal health officials on any potential need for a booster. And, of course, the numbers tonight. 184 million people have now received at least one dose of a vaccine. That's nearly 65% of everyone 12 years and older. But in regions where there are many unvaccinated Americans, they are seeing covid cases rise and quickly. ABC's Kaylee Hartung leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Federal officials saying the single shot may increase the risk of the rare disease, gee Yan bar raisin droem. The CDC reporting about 100 cases under investigation, out of nearly 13 million doses. Mostly in men age 50 and older. But officials stressing the benefits far outweigh the risks. The benefits far outweigh the risks of this rare syndrome. Reporter: Officials say the syndrome has not been seen with modern and Fizer's mrna shots. And tonight, pfizer briefing the nation's top health officials after seeing people may need a booster shot. Israel today starting to administer this pfizer booster to highly immunocompromised people. But Dr. Anthony Fauci saying Americans don't need boosters right now. What pfizer did, understandably, they looked at what their data and they say, hey, you know based on what we see, we think people should get vaccinated with a boost. Well, that's fine, except they're not the official recommending organization. Reporter: As the dangerous delta variant tears through unvaccinated communities, ten states with vaccination rates below the national average now siege an increase in new infections of 30% or more. Hospital admissions up nearly 60% in Arkansas. Most of the patients are between ages of 20 and 50. We have about a fifth of those patients are pregnant women. And largely they are unvaccinated. Reporter: In Little Rock, where only 40% of the county is fully vaccinated. Angela Morris, speaking from her daughter's bedside at a different hospital. She's on a dialysis machine right now. Her kidneys have failed. It's all been very overwhelming. Reporter: 13-year-old Kaya now on a ventilator, fighting for her life. Her mother pleading with people to get the shot. I was very apprehensive to getting her the vaccine because I didn't feel like I was well enough informed, but I really want parents to know that getting your children vaccinated is obviously better than the situation we're in right now. So, let's get right to Kaylee, with us from a hospital in L.A. County tonight. Johnson & Johnson tonight on the warning, saying the risk of that rare syndrome is, quote, very low and on this pfizer meeting, Kaylee, on whether a booster shot could one day be needed, what more do we know tonight? Reporter: David, that meeting happening in Washington and pfizer telling ABC news they plan to present data on the effectiveness of that booster in the next few weeks. They say a third shot could boost the body's antibody response five to ten-fold, but for now, health officials are stressing Americans don't need a booster shot yet. They say the current vaccines work well even against the delta variant, but David, you heard Dr. Fauci there, he says he's not ruling out the possibility. David? Kaylee Hartung tonight, thank We're also monitoring the

