Judge declares mistrial in FedEx driver shooting case

The judge's ruling came after a police detective serving as a witness in the case shared information previously undisclosed to the legal teams involved in the trial.

August 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live