Transcript for Judge denies Jeffrey Epstein bail, calls him 'danger to community'

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein whose lawyers made their case that he be allowed out on bail tonight. What the judge has now decided and a judge saying Epstein had an an uncontrollable sexual attraction. To conduct would underage girls ABC's Tommy Thomas was in court. Tonight disgraced fund its year Jeffrey Epstein realizing there was one thing his millions could imply. Freedom a judge denied him bail citing with prosecutors that Epstein is both a risk of flight. In a danger to the community there was a time when the United States government. Sadly failed our clients. Ten years ago or so. Those days are now apparently behind this Epstein who pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking of underage girls proposed a bill package that would of had armed guards in security cameras inside his Manhattan mansion. But prosecutors called that a gilded cage and the judge agreed if your victim of sexual abuse your voice should be heard. Here it. The judge also citing Epstein accusers Courtney wild in any former who testified he was dual threat. The judge also troubled by what agents found in that raid of his mansion and insight of a locked safe. Sexually explicit photos in discs 70000 dollars in cash. Dozens of diamonds ended Austrian passport with Ed scenes photo put a different name and Saudi Arabia as the country of residence Epstein who owns mentions and islands will now spend the next several months in a concrete cage. And Tom Dallas with a slot tonight outside federal court he's been covering this case from the start and Tom the judge releasing his ruling late today which actually. I'll reveal even more about his decision. That's right David the judge saint at the heart of this case and his decision was the topic of danger he. And the court feared for the victims in this case but also potential new victims if Epstein were to be let go. And David I want to point out the next step now is trial the judge say in his ruling the evidence against Epstein. Appear strong David Howard Tom our thanks to you again.

