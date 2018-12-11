Judge finds no sign of fraud as Florida Senate recount continues

Fewer than 13,000 votes separate Democrat Bill Nelson from his Republican challenger, Gov. Rick Scott.
11/12/18

and to Florida now. The state famous for its presidential recount. And a judge is urging calm tonight in the senate race. More that 8 million votes cast. 13,000 separate Rick Scott from bill Nelson. So, tonight, the recount is under way, and so is the drama. ABC's Victor Oquendo in Broward county tonight. Reporter: Working around the clock in Florida tonight to recount nearly 8.2 million ballots amid mounting tension. Free and fair election! Reporter: In the senate race, fewer than 13,000 votes separate Democrat bill Nelson from his Republican challenger, governor Rick Scott. Senator Nelson is clearly trying to find -- to try and commit fraud to try to win this election. Reporter: But today, a Florida judge found no sign of fraud. I am urging, because of the highly public nature of this case, to ramp down the rhetoric. Reporter: David, they are scanning ballots right behind me. The deadline is Thursday. And if the candidates are still separated by just a quarter of 1%, currently about 20,000 votes, then that triggers a manual recount.

