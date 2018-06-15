Transcript for Judge orders Paul Manafort to jail pending trial

We begin with the breaking news from the Russia investigation. President trump's former campaign chairman, Paul manafort, behind bars. His wife leaving court without him. And legal team, and president trump's as well, stunned by the decision. Earlier today, the president said that manafort had nothing to do with his campaign, but saying he was being treated unfairly. Here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Paul manafort headed to court today facing the prospect of losing his freedom. Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up! Reporter: And that's exactly what happened. Federal judge Amy Jackson revoked manafort's bail, immediately sending him to jail. Already facing charges of money laundering and fraud, he was recently accused of witness tampering. Special counsel Robert Mueller claiming manafort and a man with alleged ties to Russian intelligence tried to convince two witnesses to lie. Today, the clearly angry judge told manafort -- "I can't turn a blind eye to these allegations." With that, manafort was escorted out of court as his shocked wife looked on. U.S. Marshals handing her his belt, tie and wallet. Mrs. Manafort, are you going to visit Paul in prison? Reporter: His lawyer, stunned. Mr. Downing, do you have any comment on what happened today? Any comment at all? Reporter: This morning at the white house, president trump distancing himself from his former campaign chairman. Manafort has nothing to do with our campaign. He worked for me -- what? For 49 days or something. A very short period of time. Reporter: Manafort was actually with team trump for 143 days. And for more than three months, he ran the campaign, playing a key role at the convention. The goal of tonight is to lay out some of the vision of the trump/pence campaign. Reporter: Back then, the president heaping on the praise. Paul manafort has done an amazing job. And all of Paul's people. Paul brought on his staff. We really do, we have a great staff of talented people. Reporter: This afternoon, suddenly expressing concern. The president tweeting, "Wow, what a tough sentence." "Didn't know manafort was the head of the mob." "Very unfair!" Fair or not, manafort tonight finds himself in jail, behind bars, awaiting trial. Pierre, we should note, president trump said manafort received a tough sentence. But his trial hasn't even begun. But Rudy Giuliani floating a pardon? Reporter: Yes, he said, when the whole thing is over, things may get cleaned up with some presidential pardons. Tom? Thank you. And before all of this,

