Transcript for Judge rules NYPD officer accused in Eric Garner death should be fired

An NYPD judge is recommending the firing of an officer accused of choking Eric Garner. You can hear him say I can't breathe at least 11 times. He later died. Tonight, it's now up to the police commissioner here in new York whether the officer will be fished. Here is ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: This is the video that helped galvanize the black lives matter movement. NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo and Eric Garner wrestling to the ground, after he was stopped for allegedly selling cigarettes on the street. I can't breathe. Reporter: Garner screaming those words "I can't breathe" 11 times moments before he stops moving. He later dies. Tonight five years later a judge ruling that officer Pantaleo's actions and that chokehold was reckless, recommending that he should be fired. We've been waiting for five years for someone to say that he did something wrong, and they finally made that decision today. Reporter: The judge ruling that seven-second chokehold violated department policy. Today, we finally saw a step towards justice and accountability. Reporter: The decision coming weeks after the doj declined to press federal charges against Pantaleo. The police union warning todays decision should give every officer pause. When someone calls 911 and dispatchers call you, and there's a circumstance when you have to put your hands on someone, call your sergeant first. Because you will not have the backing of the city. Stephanie rams in is 4r50i6 tonight. The decision whether to firp the officer, Stephanie, could take Reporter: That is exactly right. He was suspended today but the police union is warning the commissioner he will lose his commission if he removes him from the force. Tonight, the commissioner is refusing to comment until the decision is made. Thank you.

