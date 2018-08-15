Transcript for Jury set to deliberate on Paul Manafort trial

Also developing at this hour, jurors have just been given instructions by the judge in the Paul manafort trial. The jury now set to deliberate his fate beginning tomorrow. President trump's former campaign chairman could face life in prison if convicted. Robert Mueller's prosecutors today asking the jurors, does it make sense that Paul manafort had 31 overseas accounts and that he forgot that he had to report them? Manafort's lawyers taking aim at manafort's one-time right-hand man, Rick Gates. But prosecutors contend the documents are the star witness here, not Gates. Here's ABC's chi@f justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, who was in the courtroom. Reporter: In their final words to the jury, prosecutors today accused president trump's former campaign chairman Paul manafort of, quote, two schemes. One to hide millions of dollars from the irs, the other to defraud banks into lending him millions more. Mr. Manafort lied to keep more money when he had it, they say, and he lied to get more money when he didn't. Prosecutors say manafort had $60 million flowing through 31 offshore bank accounts, telling the jury, use your common sense. Does it make sense that Paul manafort had 31 overseas accounts and he forgot that he had to report them? They painted him as a canny manipulator, calling him capable and bright, adding, Mr. Manafort knows the law. Manafort did not take the stand in his own trial. His lawyers presenting no witnesses on their own. But today, his attorneys told the jury that state did not meet the burden of proof. And they tore into the prosecution's star witness, manafort's former business partner, Rick Gates, who got a plea deal in exchange for his testimony. Manafort's lawyers saying, the government was so desperate to make a case against Mr. Manafort, it made a deal with Mr. Gates. He painted Gates as the real crook, adding, this is somebody Mr. Manafort trusted. What a big mistake that was. But prosecutors claim Gates acted on manafort's orders, saying that when manafort hired Gates, he didn't pick a boy scout. And they insist their case is not built on Gates' testimony alone. Telling jurors, the star witness in this case is the documents. And Pierre Thomas with us live tonight, as well, from the courthouse there inial sand dree Ya, and Pierre, this case soon in the hands of the jury. Reporter: David, that's right. The judge just finished giving the jury final instructions. They'll start deliberating first thing in the morning. Six men and six women deciding manafort's fate with Washington and the nation watching. David? Pierre Thomas with the picture from inside that courtroom today. Pierre, thank you.

