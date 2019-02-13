Transcript for Jussie Smollett: 'I'm pissed off' at people who question attack

the storms a bit later here. Will, thank you. Next tonight, jussie smollett in his first interview with our robin Roberts. Answering questions about that alleged hate crime, the attack he says he endured in Chicago. And tonight, smollett talks for the first time about that surveillance image put out by Chicago police, with two possible persons of interest. ABC's Alex Perez from Chicago. Reporter: Tonight, actor jussie smollett speaking out in an exclusive interview with robin Roberts. For the first time, revealing what he saw in that grainy surveillance image of two people police say were spotted nearby around the time of the attack. The police have gone through a lot of video and they were able to capture an image of two people of interest. Have you seen that image? And do you believe they could possibly be the attackers? I do. Reporter: What is it about their -- their size or what -- why do you feel that they could possibly be? Because I -- I was there. I mean, that -- for me, when that was released, I was like, okay, we're getting somewhere. You know what I'm saying? So -- yeah. I don't -- I don't have any doubt in my mind that that's them. Never did. Reporter: The star of the show "Empire" told Chicago police he was walking back to his downtown apartment when the men assaulted him, battering him in the face, yelling racial and homophobic slurs and putting a noose around his neck. Investigators calling it a possible hate crime. He is a victim, and we treat him like a victim. He's been very cooperative. Reporter: The actor and his manager told police they were on the phone during the attack. And while smollett wouldn't turn over his phone to police, this week, he gave investigators a partial copy of his phone records. But Chicago ce say they are "Limited and heavily redacted" adding they need additional information "To corroborate the investigative timeline." Smollett says he did it to protect "The privacy of personal contacts." As for those who doubt he is telling the truth. I'm pissed off. What is it that has you so angry? Is it the attackers? It's the attackers but it's also the attacks. It's like, you know, at first, it was a thing of, like, listen, if I tell the truth, then that's it, because it's the truth. Then it became a thing of, like, oh, how can you doubt that? Like, how do you not believe that? It's the truth. And then, it became a thing of like, oh, it's not necessarily that you don't believe that this is the truth, you don't even want to see the truth. And jussie smollett with our robin Roberts. And Alex joins us now from Chicago. I know, Alex, police are still working with smollett on the investigation? Reporter: David, they are. Investigators want to talk to him again about the phone records. His representatives say he is working with police to verify him. Now, he has a lot more to say in that interview with robin. He answers in detail a lot of those questions people have about what happened that night. David? Alex, thank you. Alex mentioned all of those questions from robin, and you can see much more of her exclusive interview, it's tomorrow morning right here on "Good morning America."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.